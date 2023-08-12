Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), reports. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 million.

Tecogen Stock Performance

Shares of TGEN stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Tecogen has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Tecogen in a research note on Friday.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc manufactures, installs, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

