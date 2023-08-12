Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,650 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources accounts for 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.12% of Teck Resources worth $22,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $108,290,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $62,464,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 209.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,391,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,601,000 after buying an additional 1,618,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

TECK stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $40.35. 4,073,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

