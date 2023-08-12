TD Securities Increases CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to $39.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.63.

NYSE CAE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.52. 331,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,607. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. CAE has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.69.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.21 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 7.51%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CAE will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CAE by 74.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 62,836 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of CAE by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the period. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

