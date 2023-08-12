TD Cowen Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $115.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boot Barn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Boot Barn Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BOOT opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.07. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $582,639.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,585.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 293.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

