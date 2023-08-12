TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) is Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s Largest Position

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises approximately 9.4% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of TC Energy worth $22,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,376,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,361,000 after purchasing an additional 319,007 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in TC Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 772,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,381. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.83. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $51.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 390.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

