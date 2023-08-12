Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $116.59

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.59 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 118.75 ($1.52). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 117.90 ($1.51), with a volume of 10,514,790 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 154 ($1.97) to GBX 141 ($1.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 94 ($1.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 111 ($1.42) to GBX 122 ($1.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 121.33 ($1.55).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 1.2 %

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a GBX 4.79 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.78. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Castle acquired 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £1,964.34 ($2,510.34). 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

