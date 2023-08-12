Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.80 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.89 million, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Taseko Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 305.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 233,235 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 148.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 663.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 712,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

