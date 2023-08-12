Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

Target Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.05. 3,803,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,245. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

