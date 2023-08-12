Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,922 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Target were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Target by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.05. 3,803,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,245. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.16. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

