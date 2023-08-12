Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) EVP Sells $218,323.44 in Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Targa Resources Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $84.94 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.
Targa Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Citigroup increased their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.64.
About Targa Resources
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
