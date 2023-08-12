Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Posts Earnings Results

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($8.27) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 3,008.94% and a negative return on equity of 66.14%.

Talis Biomedical Stock Up 0.1 %

Talis Biomedical stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. Talis Biomedical has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 29.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 36.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68,126 shares during the period. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B.

