Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Up 420.0% in July

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

TAIPY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

