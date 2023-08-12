Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Oppenheimer

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Tactile Systems Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $439.88 million, a PE ratio of 625.00 and a beta of 1.23. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $26.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after acquiring an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after buying an additional 119,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 788,667 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,494,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 664,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 55,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

