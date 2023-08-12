Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Oppenheimer

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
TCMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Tactile Systems Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after acquiring an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after buying an additional 119,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 788,667 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,494,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 664,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 55,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
