T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 124,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $112.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

