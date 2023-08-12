T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Decreased by Motco

Motco trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,690. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.21 and a 200-day moving average of $141.43.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,100 shares of company stock worth $27,633,181. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

