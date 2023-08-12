T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 825,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 278,810 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.2% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $119,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $30,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.34. 2,896,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,715. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $162.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,100 shares of company stock worth $27,633,181 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

