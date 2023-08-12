Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,393 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in Sysco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 277,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after buying an additional 35,665 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Sysco by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

NYSE SYY opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.83. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

