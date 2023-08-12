Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Down 68.8% in July

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the July 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

Swiss Re stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 22,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $27.29.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.