sUSD (SUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.36 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $40.36 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 40,460,852 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

