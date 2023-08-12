Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Shiu Leung Chan Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 8.2 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $254.43 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $357.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,481,000 after acquiring an additional 105,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 130.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SMCI. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.50.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

