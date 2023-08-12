Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Shiu Leung Chan Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Super Micro Computer Stock Down 8.2 %
Super Micro Computer stock opened at $254.43 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $357.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,481,000 after acquiring an additional 105,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 130.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI
About Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Super Micro Computer
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.