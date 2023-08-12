Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives C$74.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.36.

SLF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cormark cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins set a C$75.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$67.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.29. The company has a market cap of C$39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 49.82, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$52.97 and a 12-month high of C$70.11.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C$0.08. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of C$11.98 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.218018 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.