Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

SLF opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after buying an additional 703,122 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,028,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,344,000 after buying an additional 317,661 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,470,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,891 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,634,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,207,000 after purchasing an additional 113,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,898,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,171 shares in the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.566 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

