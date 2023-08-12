Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the July 15th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Trading Down 2.3 %
SMMYY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 16,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,934. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $10.32.
About Sumitomo Metal Mining
