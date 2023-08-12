Suku (SUKU) Market Cap Reaches $7.83 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, Suku has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Suku has a total market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $434,067.34 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can currently be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Suku

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

