Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

SPH opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $942.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 104,015.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,827,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,014,439,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,323,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2,343.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 717,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 687,658 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 805,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 402,600 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 472,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Get Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.