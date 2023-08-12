Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.00 million-$670.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.09 million.

Stratasys Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.24 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Stories

