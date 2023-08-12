StockNews.com Upgrades Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $445.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $170,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,281.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

