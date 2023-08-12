StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $126.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.73. Chase has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $135.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.12.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $106.65 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Chase by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Chase by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Chase by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Chase by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chase by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.
