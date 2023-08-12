StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $126.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.73. Chase has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $135.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $106.65 million for the quarter.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $175,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,828,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Chase by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Chase by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Chase by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Chase by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chase by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

