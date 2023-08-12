StockNews.com Downgrades Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) to Hold

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $158.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $166.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.34.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,808,000 after buying an additional 1,140,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,975,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 27.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,467,000 after buying an additional 506,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,060,000 after buying an additional 17,123 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

