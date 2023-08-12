StockNews.com Downgrades Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of MG stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $169.99 million, a PE ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 1.53. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,725,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 243.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 56,791 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

