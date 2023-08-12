StockNews.com Downgrades Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Mistras Group Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,725,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 243.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 56,791 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mistras Group Company Profile
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
