StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

Spark Networks Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of LOV stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 22.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spark Networks

About Spark Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Spark Networks by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 728,500 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 336,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,446 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 98.9% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 254,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

