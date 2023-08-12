StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Trading Down 10.7 %
Shares of LOV stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.
Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 22.92%.
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.
