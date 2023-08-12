Stifel Nicolaus Trims Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Target Price to $48.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 190.56% from the company’s current price.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

RCKT opened at $16.52 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,885,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,407,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,805 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 886,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after acquiring an additional 856,076 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,107,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,369,000 after acquiring an additional 600,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

