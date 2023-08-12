Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$3.25

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.62.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESI

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 2.7 %

About Ensign Energy Services

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$2.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.73. The company has a market cap of C$535.15 million, a P/E ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.77 and a 1 year high of C$4.11.

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.