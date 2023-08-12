STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

TUGN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. This is an increase from STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Trading of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF ( NASDAQ:TUGN Free Report ) by 108.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,384 shares during the quarter. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF makes up 8.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned 52.51% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $17,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

