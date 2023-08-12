Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.12. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02.

In related news, Director Matthew Winkler acquired 203,388 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 984,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,565. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Frederick Ek acquired 20,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Winkler purchased 203,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $1,016,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 984,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,922,565. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

