Stellar AfricaGold (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Stellar AfricaGold shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 300 shares.
Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Stellar AfricaGold
Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Lullwitz-Kaepelli gold property located in Lacoste and De Sales township in the Charlevoix Area of Quebec; the Birimian Geology, Priko, and Zenoula permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire; the Tichka Est gold project located in the Atlas region of Morocco; and the Namarana gold project situated in region of Koulikoro.
