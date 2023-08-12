St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Short Interest Update

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the July 15th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,023.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of St. James’s Place from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of St. James’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($19.17) to GBX 1,300 ($16.61) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,148 ($14.67) to GBX 1,063 ($13.58) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,305.75.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

About St. James’s Place

OTCMKTS:STJPF remained flat at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

