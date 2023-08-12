S&T Bank PA Trims Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

S&T Bank PA decreased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.2 %

NFG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.20. 376,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,482. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $74.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

