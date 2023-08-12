S&T Bank PA Sells 864 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

S&T Bank PA lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for approximately 1.5% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 0.05% of FMC worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FMC by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FMC by 711.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 501,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after purchasing an additional 439,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,716,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,211,000 after purchasing an additional 363,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,488. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

