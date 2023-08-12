S&T Bank PA Sells 7,322 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

S&T Bank PA trimmed its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,481. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 116.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

