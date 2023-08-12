S&T Bank PA Sells 5,088 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

S&T Bank PA lessened its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 628,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 50.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

HTGC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.15. 636,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.39. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.87 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 75.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HTGC. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

