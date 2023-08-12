S&T Bank PA Lowers Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

S&T Bank PA cut its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services makes up 1.9% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,022,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 759.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after acquiring an additional 230,925 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 494,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,860,000 after acquiring an additional 214,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 456,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,889,000 after acquiring an additional 211,605 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,735. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average of $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.20. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

