S&T Bank PA Cuts Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

S&T Bank PA cut its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. TD SYNNEX makes up approximately 1.6% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. S&T Bank PA owned 0.10% of TD SYNNEX worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,377,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares in the company, valued at $17,736,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,736,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $58,502.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,781.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,354,205 shares of company stock worth $222,456,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.09. The company had a trading volume of 228,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,155. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

