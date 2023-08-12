SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Update

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the July 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,745,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SPYR stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,668,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,915. SPYR has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc in March 2015.

