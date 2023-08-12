Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SPPI opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $211.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $35,625.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 567,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the period. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

