SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 6.5% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $37,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $486.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $480.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.84. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

