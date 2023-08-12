SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 179.0% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 34,719 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 24,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,563. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $786.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

