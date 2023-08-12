Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Down 97.6% in July

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the July 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,939. Sparta Commercial Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.47.
About Sparta Commercial Services
