Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Down 97.6% in July

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the July 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,939. Sparta Commercial Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.47.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores.

