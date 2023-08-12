Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the July 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Down 0.5 %

Spark New Zealand stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. 58,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,710. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. Spark New Zealand has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

