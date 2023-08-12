Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the July 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Spark New Zealand Stock Down 0.5 %
Spark New Zealand stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. 58,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,710. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. Spark New Zealand has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $17.33.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spark New Zealand
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.