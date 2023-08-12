Sourceless (STR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $378.69 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Sourceless has a market cap of $378.69 million and approximately $227.04 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sourceless has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00020522 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017565 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013890 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,420.70 or 1.00029381 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02039992 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $121.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

